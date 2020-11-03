It’s all about ‘soil and oil’ in Magilligan in UTVs ‘Lough Foyle’

JOE Mahon continues his travels around Lough Foyle and its hinterlands on Monday night, (9th November) as he heads to Magilligan to find out about perfect carrots and rapeseed that both grow in abundance, thanks to the amazing soil and dedication and entrepreneurship of the growers involved.



‘LOUGH FOYLE’ is a television travelogue series featuring the history, natural environment and cultural heritage of the Foyle catchment area, with particular emphasis on Ulster-Scots elements of the hinterland.



Joe spent several months, both pre and post lockdown, exploring the unique watery environment of Lough Foyle, and this series is taking the viewer on a fabulous journey on one of the greatest river systems in the island of Ireland.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*