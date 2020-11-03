Limavady health company partners with Children in Crossfire

Richard Moore, Children in Crossfire & Martin Tierney, Director, Paragon Health.

LIMAVADY company Paragon Health, which began mass-producing disposable face masks to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic, have launched a new fundraising partnership with Derry international development charity Children in Crossfire.

Proceeds from specially produced PPE mask packs will be donated to the charity, which provides healthcare and education projects for vulnerable children and communities in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Paragon Director Martin Tierney said: “Paragon Health was established earlier this year because we wanted to turn the negative of COVID-19 into a positive – both in the effort to control the spread of the virus and for the local economy.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

