Super sisters support isolated Laura

Limavady homecare workers hailed ‘true heroes’ for moving in with Covid-19 sufferer

Chloe Kelly, Connected Health Care Assistant, Laura Magee, and Lauren Kelly, Connected Health Care Assistant.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

TWO big-hearted Limavady care workers who moved in with a client after she tested positive for Covid-19 have been hailed as “true heroes.”

Sisters Lauren and Chloe Kelly, from Aghanloo, Limavady and both Connected Health care assistants, made the decision to temporarily move in with Laura Magee after she tested positive for coronavirus in October.

Lauren also tested positive for the virus and instead of isolating alone, she went above and beyond the call of duty to provide around-the-clock care for Laura.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

