Super sisters support isolated Laura

TWO big-hearted Limavady care workers who moved in with a client after she tested positive for Covid-19 have been hailed as “true heroes.”



Sisters Lauren and Chloe Kelly, from Aghanloo, Limavady and both Connected Health care assistants, made the decision to temporarily move in with Laura Magee after she tested positive for coronavirus in October.



Lauren also tested positive for the virus and instead of isolating alone, she went above and beyond the call of duty to provide around-the-clock care for Laura.

