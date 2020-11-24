‘Buy a bauble’ for those in need this Christmas

WITH the closure of respective businesses across the borough this week, the action of supporting our local community during this lockdown period could not be more important.



On Friday, the shutters will come down on non-essential retail stores, leisure centres and gyms including the hospitality sector and close contact services as the town prepares for a two-week period of tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures.



As we adjust to these extraordinary times, dedicated members of the Limavady Town Team are inviting you to buy local to support their 2020 Christmas Appeal to help those who are finding it tough at the moment, to have the best Christmas possible.



This year will be the launch of the exciting new initiative where customers are encouraged to buy a bauble (£3, £5 £10 or £20) for Christmas trees that have been donated around local butchers, cafes, chemists, clothing shops and many more by the Limavady Town Team.

