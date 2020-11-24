Lottery boost for community groups

THE National Lottery Community Fund has announced £38,942 to groups in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to help tackle local issues and improve health and wellbeing.



Ballykelly Residents Association received a £10,000 grant to provide a programme of activities that benefit all ages and abilities in the community.



The project provides local people with new skills and addresses health and well-being issues in the community.



Chairperson of Ballykelly Residents Association, Emma Young told the Northern Constitution: “This funding boost will make a massive difference for us.

