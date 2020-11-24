Scoop King Sean spreading joy across the community

Ice-cream man Sean shows simple acts of kindness during lockdown

Sean Mcguigan pictured beside his trusty ice cream van!

A BIGHEARTED ice-cream man from Limavady has proven his generosity and kindness through lock down by rallying around for charity and giving out delicious free ice creams to those in need.

As the Coronavirus shows no signs of letting up, Sean Mcguigan, or (King Whippy Ices as he is better known) has been keeping the local community ‘sweet’ by putting a smile on the faces of people of all ages, especially during these difficult times.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, humble Sean expressed the importance of “giving back” to the community.

He said: “It's not all about taking, it's about giving back to others, especially to those who have supported me.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

