Sugden gets answers as her push to resolve Limavady wastewater problems continues

Independent East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden

INDEPENDENT East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has received clarification of the works and funding required to resolve Limavady’s wastewater problems.

She quizzed the Minister for Infrastructure, using Assembly questions, in an effort to stress the importance of the upgrading for the people of Limavady, hopefully speed up the process and secure the all-important funding.

“The minister confirmed to me that the work will cost an estimated £4.2m – part of a total £2bn required to carry out all necessary work across Northern Ireland,” Ms Sugden said.

