Every mind matters during Covid pandemic

LIPS mental health charity urges those in need to ‘talk to someone’

Elizabeth Moore

Elizabeth Moore

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

WITH the devastating news of yet another circuit breaker, local communities across the borough have sprung into action by going above and beyond to ensure solidarity during these difficult times.

In the run up to what will be a Christmas like no other, the message to shop local has never been more important as hard pressed traders are urging for support as they feel the impact of the new restrictions.

However, as well as supporting our local economy, it is also important to highlight how the Covid pandemic has impacted our mental health as locals are forced to adjust to 'the new norm' in order to protect the vulnerable and to ensure our long-term well-being.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

