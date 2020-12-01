Nicholl welcomes Sports Dome for Greysteel plan

SINN Féin Councillor Dermot Nicholl has welcomed plans proposing an indoor 3G Sports Dome in Greysteel with an estimated investment of £750,000.



The inflatable dome which will be the first of its kind in this area, will be erected at the Vale Centre grounds and is expected to cater for all types of sports in all types of weather which includes Gaelic games, Rugby, and Soccer.



Councillor Nicholl, Chair of Leisure and Development Council Committee in Council said, “The 3G Sports Dome will be a great investment and a good solution providing a facility that can be used all year round.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*