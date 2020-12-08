Multi-million pound investment in Limavady water works

AN investment of almost £14 million by NI Water in resilience projects, which includes Limavady Water Treatment Works, has been welcomed by the Infrastructure Minister.

Last week, NI Water announced the award of three key projects representing a total investment of approximately £13.8 million, which will be essential to the future resilience of the water supply infrastructure throughout County Derry.

The three schemes will take place in three phases over the next two years, starting with the commencement of a key trunk main in Gortycavan in November 2020.

