No further action over ‘Happy Raspberry Report’

THE Council's Chief Executive is to face no further action based on the ‘Happy Raspberry Report’ on complaints lodged by MLA Jim Allister.



In October councillors voted to halt disciplinary proceedings involving David Jackson after the confidential investigation report was leaked to the BBC.



Members backed a motion 22 votes to 15 declaring the process “irrecoverably flawed” thanks to “frenzied” social media attention on the case.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*