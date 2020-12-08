No further action over ‘Happy Raspberry Report’

No further action over ‘Happy Raspberry Report’

Council CEO David Jackson.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Council's Chief Executive is to face no further action based on the ‘Happy Raspberry Report’ on complaints lodged by MLA Jim Allister.

In October councillors voted to halt disciplinary proceedings involving David Jackson after the confidential investigation report was leaked to the BBC.

Members backed a motion 22 votes to 15 declaring the process “irrecoverably flawed” thanks to “frenzied” social media attention on the case.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130