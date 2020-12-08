Peter is in a spin for Rotary

Peter Jack and friends will be static cycling this weekend for Rotary.

THIS Saturday, December 12, Northern Constitution contributor Peter Jack will be donning the lycra once again for Rotary.

The ever adventurous Peter raises funds annually for Rotary Limavady.

Last year the kind people of Limavady donated over £600 to Rotary International charities.

This year again, Peter and a team of elite athletes will be doing the static cycle on Market Street, outside Limavady Travel.

