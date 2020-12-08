Robinson condemns Bellarena break-in

George Robinson MLA.

Elizabeth Moore

Elizabeth Moore

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

GEORGE Robinson MLA has condemned the break in and theft of a shop in Bellarena last weekend.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at commercial premises, namely Spar, on the Seacoast Road, Limavady.

Police received a report at 7.26am on Sunday, 29 November, that the premises had been entered sometime overnight.

A sum of cash including the contents from an ATM machine was stolen.

*Full story in this week's Constitution

