Robinson condemns Bellarena break-in

GEORGE Robinson MLA has condemned the break in and theft of a shop in Bellarena last weekend.



Police are appealing for information following the incident at commercial premises, namely Spar, on the Seacoast Road, Limavady.



Police received a report at 7.26am on Sunday, 29 November, that the premises had been entered sometime overnight.



A sum of cash including the contents from an ATM machine was stolen.

