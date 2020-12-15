A place to call home

DEVOTED members of a well known Christian organisation have been working extremely hard this year by raising funds and rallying around for charity in the hopes of purchasing a suitable property for their group to call home.



Fortunately, for delighted members of 'The Big House Ireland', they have found what they believe could be that home in the form of Balteagh Old Schoolhouse located on the Drumsurn Road.



The building, which was a primary school in another life, has proved to be an ideal match for the Christian group and will hopefully allow for the team to hold camps, run counselling services and provide youth sessions from a place of tranquillity and beauty.



The Big House Ireland is a Christian charity that works with young people and helps them discover more of God’s love and hope in their life, no matter who they are, or what is going on.

