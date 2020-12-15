DJ Chris brings Christmas cheer to care homes

D.J. Chris getting entertainment organised for the residents at Edenvale Care Centre, Limavady, on arrival during dinnertime. NC2051-1DL

CHRISTMAS spirits were well and truly lifted in Limavady recently as residents and staff of local care homes were treated to a special festive performance.

Smiling faces watched on from both Edenvale and Rush Hall Care Homes as Chris Morrow of DJ Chris Entertainments played upbeat festive tunes outside.

The one hour sets are free of charge and are part of the Tyrone DJ's Christmas Care Home Roadshow, spreading joy to residents of care homes in Limavady and beyond.

