Superfast internet set to benefit rural Roe Valley

THE next generation of fibre broadband connectivity has taken a step closer to connecting over 6,000 homes across the Causeway Coast and Glens.



Rural communities such as Greysteel, Ballykelly and Glack are being highlighted by Councillor Dermot Nicholl as areas that will most benefit from the improved internet service.



When completed in 2023, Project Stratum aims to improve broadband connectivity by extending Next Generation Access (NGA) broadband infrastructure across the borough to provide better internet connectivity than some major UK cities.



Sinn Féin Councillor Dermot Nicholl is delighted that Project Stratum is finally getting out on the ground across the the North.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*