Council plans to spend £111k on local NI centenary events

LOCAL ratepayers will fork out over £100,000 for events surrounding the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland's foundation, should councillors approve a range of proposals later this month.



Although the total cost of the programme is around £330,000, it's hoped additional external funding can be sourced.

A working group was set up in 2018 to plan for May's centenary celebrations and tonight (Tuesday, January 19) a council committee will consider their proposals and estimated budget.

