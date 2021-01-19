Disgraceful dumping denounced

THERE has been a collective outrage across the Roe Valley at the obvious disregard for the environment during lockdown, with a the drastic increase in fly tipping and littering.



Sinn Féin councillors Dermot Nicholl, Brenda Chivers, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, and SDLP Councillor Jim McKeever have all expressed anger that some members of the public seem to show a lack of care for the countryside in instances of fly tipping.



Councillor Nicholl told the Northern Constitution: “Again I’ve been contacted by members of the public who have been walking in Loughermore Forest just off the Coolagh Rd, Greysteel, and they were vary angry to find that people think it’s acceptable to dump rubbish in this area.

