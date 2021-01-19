Fears grow for mental health pandemic

Local Samaritans seek volunteers to address isolation problem

Local Samaritans are here to provide a comforting and listening ear.

LOCAL Samaritans are seeking volunteers to help combat what may become a mental health pandemic.

As lockdown measures take force, amid a surge of infections, hospitalisations and deaths, David McKeown, director of the charity's Coleraine & District Branch, says the “silent suffering” of isolated individuals is in danger of being overlooked.

But, as well as seeking recruits, he is also urging ordinary members of the public to look out for vulnerable neighbours.

“People talk of the physical care needed when infected by coronavirus, but there is silent suffering too,” said David.

“There’s no doubt whatsoever that we see higher levels of anxiety and mental illness over the past year.

