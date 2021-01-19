Greysteel community takes sip of Coca-Cola fund

A SHARE of Coca-Cola grant funding has been awarded to Greysteel Community Enterprises to help and encourage 20 young people in the area to gain employment.



The successful non-profit organisation in Greysteel has received €5,000 in funding, a share of this year’s €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.



Greysteel Community Enterprises will use the funding to develop an intensive, six-month work ready programme for 20 young people to combat youth unemployment in the area.



Partnering with local business, all 20 young people will be mentored to assess their skills levels and interests in order to build a customised portfolio of work experience.



By the end, each participant will have gained the knowledge and confidence to enter employment.

