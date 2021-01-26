‘An admirable and pivotal person throughout Limavady’

Tributes paid to Limavady solicitor David Brewster

‘An admirable and pivotal person throughout Limavady’

The late David Brewster.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

TRIBUTES have been paid to well-known Limavady solicitor David Brewster who passed away suddenly last Wednesday, January 20.

Limavady paid its respects to David Brewster, on Sunday January 24, as he made the journey to his final resting place at Magilligan Presbyterian Church.

The streets of Mr Brewster’s home town were lined with representatives from the many organisations he was part of and the funeral cortège stopped briefly outside his solicitors office on Main Street.

The late Mr Brewster (57) was a popular figure in his home town where he founded D.R. Brewster Solicitors in 1992, on Main Street.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130