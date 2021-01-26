‘An admirable and pivotal person throughout Limavady’

TRIBUTES have been paid to well-known Limavady solicitor David Brewster who passed away suddenly last Wednesday, January 20.



Limavady paid its respects to David Brewster, on Sunday January 24, as he made the journey to his final resting place at Magilligan Presbyterian Church.



The streets of Mr Brewster’s home town were lined with representatives from the many organisations he was part of and the funeral cortège stopped briefly outside his solicitors office on Main Street.



The late Mr Brewster (57) was a popular figure in his home town where he founded D.R. Brewster Solicitors in 1992, on Main Street.

