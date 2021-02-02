Canon McVeigh retires after 31 Years of service

Canon McVeigh retires after 31 Years of service

Pictured with Canon Sam McVeigh and his wife Joan making presentations marking his retirement after 31 years as rector of Drumachose Parish Christ Church, Limavady. NC2105-4DL

AFTER 31 years of service in Limavady, parishioners are wishing Canon Sam McVeigh a happy retirement as Rector of Drumachose.

The County Armagh native was educated at Royal School Armagh and Trinity College Dublin.

Ordained in 1980, Canon McVeigh served his first curacy in Drumragh; he was Rector of Dromore, in the Diocese of Clogher, from 1982-90, and was then instituted as Rector of Drumachose (Limavady) in 1990.

