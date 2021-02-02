‘This is utterly disgraceful and offensive’

Anger at sectarian graffiti daubed over St Mary’s Church Limavady

The front doors of St Mary’s Chapel in Limavady that was painted with sectarian slogans.

John-Paul Grimes

John-Paul Grimes

SECTARIAN graffiti painted on St Mary's Church in Limavady over the weekend has been roundly condemned as a “a disgusting and distressing act.”

Police are investigating the attack on the church, located on Irish Green Street in the town, as a hate crime.

The graffiti was discovered at St Mary's Church on Sunday morning (January 30), Police believe the incident took place overnight.

The crucifix in the Church grounds, as well as the walls of the church, were painted on with names of loyalist paramilitary organisations the UVF, UDA and UFF alongside sectarian slogans.

Parish priest Monsignor Bryan McCanny described the attack as “disappointing”.

