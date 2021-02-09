Community support during ‘Covid Crisis’

Ballykelly Men’s Shed and Community Assocation providing vital services to those in need during the pandemic

Community support during ‘Covid Crisis’

Ashleen Schenning, volunteer centre manager LCDI, second left, joins Ballykelly Mens Shed representatives Brian McCluskey, secretary and volunteer leader, John Lynch, volunteer, Barrie Jackson, chair

Elizabeth Moore

Reporter:

Elizabeth Moore

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

A SELFLESS group of volunteers at Ballykelly Men's Shed and Community Association have been working tirelessly throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, delivering essential services to vulnerable residents and helping those in need during these difficult times.

Whilst their services have been suspended following the second lockdown, this hasn't stopped the dedicated volunteers of Ballykelly Men's Shed and Community Association who have been responding to Covid related needs, supporting those who are facing hardship as a result of the pandemic.

The charity, located at Shackleton Drive, Ballykelly, provides a support network to both men and women where they can come together to share their own stories and enjoy each other's company whilst forming new relationships and learning new skills.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130