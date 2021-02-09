Community support during ‘Covid Crisis’

A SELFLESS group of volunteers at Ballykelly Men's Shed and Community Association have been working tirelessly throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, delivering essential services to vulnerable residents and helping those in need during these difficult times.



Whilst their services have been suspended following the second lockdown, this hasn't stopped the dedicated volunteers of Ballykelly Men's Shed and Community Association who have been responding to Covid related needs, supporting those who are facing hardship as a result of the pandemic.



The charity, located at Shackleton Drive, Ballykelly, provides a support network to both men and women where they can come together to share their own stories and enjoy each other's company whilst forming new relationships and learning new skills.

