Dismay in Coleraine over uni course transfers

POLITICANS have criticised Ulster University's decision to move health sciences course to Londonderry instead of Coleraine.



Economy Minister Diane Dodds and MLA Claire Sugden are among those to express concern and call on University chiefs to demonstrate their commitment to Coleraine's campus.



The move, announced on Tuesday, will have no affect on the jobs of the 766 local staff.



However, it dashed hopes that around 800 students would be transferring from Jordanstown when the campus closes next year.

