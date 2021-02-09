Dismay in Coleraine over uni course transfers

Dismay in Coleraine over uni course transfers

The view from Ulster University’s Coleraine Campus.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

POLITICANS have criticised Ulster University's decision to move health sciences course to Londonderry instead of Coleraine.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds and MLA Claire Sugden are among those to express concern and call on University chiefs to demonstrate their commitment to Coleraine's campus.

The move, announced on Tuesday, will have no affect on the jobs of the 766 local staff.

However, it dashed hopes that around 800 students would be transferring from Jordanstown when the campus closes next year.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130