Donaghy Bros donate £5,000 worth of goods to Women’s Aid NI

LOCAL electrical appliance retailer Donaghy Bros has donated £5,000 worth of goods to Women’s Aid NI as part of the 2020 Christmas charity appeal by ‘Digg Deep for Kids’, organised by the Caroline O’Neill from Dungannon.



The fundraising initiative focused on raising funds for three local charities including Women’s Aid and Donaghy Bros were quick to contact Caroline to offer their financial support.



James Donaghy, Owner of Donaghy Bros commented ‘When we heard about the Digg Deep for Kids campaign, we were keen to get involved.



With our extensive range of electrical goods we were ideally placed to practically assist Womens Aid with their desired list of household items for the thirteen refuges across the Province.”

