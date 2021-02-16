£332k cash boost for council

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is to receive a one-off funding boost worth £332,441.



Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced payments for seven of Northern Ireland's councils totalling £2.4m to assist them through the pandemic.



Minister Hargey said: “My Department has worked closely with councils to support them through this pandemic, which can be seen in the significant sum of funding that has been secured to date.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*