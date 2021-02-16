Covid saves council £1m as Limavady staff go without pay

Temps refused furlough because posts are available elsewhere

The plight of agency staff at Roe Valley Leisure Centre was raised at a council committee meeting last month.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has saved over £1m from its agency staff bill since the pandemic began.

But while leisure centres remain closed under the latest lockdown measures, some long-term staff are no longer being offered furlough because their agencies say alternative work is available.

According to former Mayor Sean Bateson, a number of leisure centre workers are “essentially going without pay.”

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

