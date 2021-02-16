Learning Disability Centre ‘Destined’ for Feeny

LEARNING disability charity ‘Destined’ is currently providing services to over 250 people each week from two centres - one in Derry City and another in Feeny.



The charity has an ethos of empowerment and seeks to give its members the skills and self-confidence to take part in activities in their community, and also supports the community to be pro-active in the process of integration.



Destined have recently been successful in the ‘Time To Shine’ (T2S) leadership programme through the Rank Foundation in appointing Grainne McNickle as Project Development Manager.

