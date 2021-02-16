Learning Disability Centre ‘Destined’ for Feeny

Learning Disability Centre ‘Destined’ for Feeny

Destined is a new Learning Disability Centre in Feeny.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

LEARNING disability charity ‘Destined’ is currently providing services to over 250 people each week from two centres - one in Derry City and another in Feeny.

The charity has an ethos of empowerment and seeks to give its members the skills and self-confidence to take part in activities in their community, and also supports the community to be pro-active in the process of integration.

Destined have recently been successful in the ‘Time To Shine’ (T2S) leadership programme through the Rank Foundation in appointing Grainne McNickle as Project Development Manager.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130