Safety Upgrade Works planned at Limavady bus centre

Limavady bus centre.

WORKS are getting underway at Limavady Bus Centre on 22nd February 2021.

This is part of a wider safety upgrade programme being carried out at more than 20 Translink stations across the network over the 1-2 years.

The works, which will take up to 12 weeks, will enhance passenger and staff safety with improved lighting, safety signage and installation of protective bollards. Some resurfacing works will be required to bus departure areas that will require a temporary reduction of bus stands.

