Boutique hotel plan for Bennet House

BENNET House in Portrush is to be transformed into a boutique hotel, its new owners have announced.



Estate agents handling the property's sale confirmed this week the former respite hotel has been sold by Royal British Legion.



The four storey Victorian terraced building overlooking the North Atlantic will be rebranded Elephant Rock – a boutique hotel with 'speakeasy-style' cocktail bar and trendy street food dining.

