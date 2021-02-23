Cloonavin lights up in red to highlight World Encephalitis Day

CLOONAVIN was light up in red yesterday (Monday 22nd February 2021), as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council joins a global campaign to raise awareness about Encephalitis.



The initiative in support of World Encephalitis Day follows a request from Limavady woman Maria Matthews, who suffered brain injury after surviving the neurological condition.



Since her recovery in 2007 Maria now supports the Encephalitis Society and wants to raise awareness of this devastating infection.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*