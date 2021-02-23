Minister to request threat assessment on roundabout graffiti

Minister to request threat assessment on roundabout graffiti
RED, white and blue graffiti on a major roundabout on Limavady's Seacoast Road will now be reviewed following a meeting with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The Minister is expected to request a threat assessment be carried out to investigate safety issues with repainting the roundabout.

The roundabout was vandalised in its current state in 2018, and following multiple requests to repaint it black and white, contractors for the Department for Infrastructure experienced intimidation when painting was attempted.

