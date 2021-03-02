Bank of Ireland set to close Limavady branch

THE Bank of Ireland is planning to close its Limavady branch, the bank expects this will happen by the end of the year.



The Bank’s agreement with the Post Office means that customers will be able to use their local Post Office for their transactions.



Bank of Ireland said the changes were being made in response to significant and accelerating trends in how people are banking.



By the end of the year, the number of Bank of Ireland branches in Northern Ireland will reduce from 28 to 13.

