Council votes for a 2.5% increase in domestic rates

Five main parties agree with no repeat of last year’s marathon session

Council votes for a 2.5% increase in domestic rates

Cloonavin

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have settled almost unanimously for a 2.49 per cent hike in domestic rates.

At the conclusion of a relatively straight forward rate-setting debate, compared to last year’s fraught two-day affair, five main parties agreed on a recommendation drawn up in advance by a series of working groups.

Ahead of the vote, party leaders lined up to thank staff for work on efficiency measures that kept the increase to a minimum.

Members heard it would add around 30p per week onto household rates bills.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130