Shared school set for Spring start

CONSTRUCTION of a new shared education campus in Limavady is set to begin following the appointment of a Company to build the multi-million-pound state-of-the-art learning facility.



The Project Board of Limavady Shared Education Campus have confirmed the appointment of Woodvale Construction Company Ltd. for the construction of Limavady Shared Education Campus.



Hamilton Architects are currently working with the schools with a view to commencing the construction in Spring 2021, and will take around two years to complete.

