Motion sickness

Councillor questions time and money spent on ‘virtue signalling’ proposals

Motion sickness

The UUP’s Darryl Wilson has complained over time and money spent on Notices of Motion.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

MOTIONS, tabled by councillors more interested in virtue signalling than the narrow remit of local government, are wasting valuable time and resources.

That was the claim made by unionist members during a row over the rising number of Notices of Motion brought before committees.

UUP member Darryl Wilson said members and staff were being asked to deal with “a confetti storm” of motions.

And, he said, local government only had powers over around 25 per cent of the issues raised.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130