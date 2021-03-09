Unionists stand firm over Sperrins representation

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen McGurk missed out on a spot on the Sperrins project board.

THE council's unionist majority has blocked a bid to ensure nationalist representation on the project board set up to promote the Sperrin Mountains region.

Last month Cloonavin's Leisure and Development committee voted to send a DUP and a UUP councillor to represent the borough on the Sperrins Partnership Project.

The initiative is a joint effort by five councils to promote the region as a tourist destination.

At the earlier meeting, Sinn Féin's Kathleen McGurk and the SDLP' Ashleen Schenning had expressed interest in attending.

