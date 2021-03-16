Community effort pays off with new Rossmar School

Community effort pays off with new Rossmar School

Aerial view of Rossmar School. Photograph courtesy Benjamin James Lewis Photography.

HIS Easter will see a new dawn for Rossmar School with the long-awaited move to a new state-of-the-art premises, with bigger and better facilities to enable everyone to enjoy their education.

On Monday April 19 pupils and staff at the school will excitedly make the move to their new purpose-built school.

As one new chapter opens for Rossmar, one must also close. The school are seeking stories and memories of the current school as the doors will finally close in a number of weeks.

The completion of the school has been delayed not just by Covid-19 restrictions last year but by the addition of five extra classrooms.

