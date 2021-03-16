Lauren adds strings to her harp on TV show

Glenullin girl features on Irish trad music show

Lauren O’Neill with her Harp class.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

A SOUGHT-after Glenullin traditional harper has featured in a new tv series focused on masterful music in Ireland, on Sunday night (March 14).

Sruth, on TG4, is a definitive four-part series about traditional music in the here and now, it’s a debt to the past masters, known and unknown, and to the bright future flowing ahead of us.

Lauren O’Neill plays the folk harp, she is also a teacher and researcher who performs both nationally and internationally as an Irish traditional musician.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

