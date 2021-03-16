No legal action over high street cafe rule breaches

No legal action over high street cafe rule breaches

Pavement cafe reguations have been relaxed while covid restrictions apply.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

CAFE and bar owners who breached rules on outdoor seating during last year's Covid restrictions must not be prosecuted, a council committee has agreed.

Furthermore, agreed members of Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee, the application process for pavement cafe licences should remain as free of red tape as possible.

As the Coronavirus crisis took hold last year, the council waived fees for licences.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130