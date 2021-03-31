Banagher Dam blaze believed to be ‘deliberate’

Banagher Dam blaze believed to be ‘deliberate’

N.I. Fire and Rescue units from Maghera, Dungiven, Limavady, Kilrea and Omagh were on the scene of the wide area fire at Banagher Dam on Tuesday afternoon.

SINN Fein Councillor Sean Mcglinchey has condemned a large gorse fire in Dungiven which is believed to have been caused by 'deliberate ignition' as confirmed by NIFRS.

Police received a report of a fire at Banagher Dam, Magheramore Road, Dungiven, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday March 23.

The blaze required seven fire engines.

Councillor McGlinchey described the incident as 'diabolical'.

Stay safe this Easter

PSNI officers will be working to ensure a safe Easter across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

