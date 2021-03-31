Limavady woman educating Africa

A CARING Limavady woman and her husband are helping to educate 23,000 children in Africa after being touched by the plight of pupils who have received no schooling during the long lockdown.



Pauline and Paul McCullough, who now live in Coleraine but resided in Zimbabwe for ten years, hoped to reach out to 100 children through their friends there.



She told the Northern Constitution how her and her husband had been overwhelmed when 23,000 children from Zimbabwe and South African signed up for their Maths, English and Lifeskills worksheets in just a fortnight.



Pauline, a former Joint Head Girl at Limavady High School, reflected: “School lockdown has been difficult for children all over the world but, especially so, in parts of Africa.

