Our children deserve their playpark too!

OVER 340 devoted parents and guardians in Greysteel have signed a petition in support of building a much needed play park for local kids in the village.



Their plea, which was put to the Causeway Coast and Glens Council last year, and years previous to this, has been re-issued in a bid to highlight the essential nature of a safe environment for young children to play within the Greysteel community.



Speaking to the Northern Constitution, a spokesperson for the campaign expressed concern regarding the need for play facilities in the area as a matter of priority.

