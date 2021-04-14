Dungiven driver who was “menace to road-users” involved in high-speed smash in USA

A “RECKLESS” Dungiven man has been involved in a high-speed horror smash in the US which left six people injured including four teenage girls who required emergency surgery.



Shane Brolly (24) was arrested at the scene of the head-on crash in Pennsylvania and a local hero pulled the screaming girls from their burning Mazda.



According to prosecutors in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Brolly was driving his pick-up on the Bridgetown Pike in Northampton Township on Saturday March 27, when it crossed into oncoming traffic while attempting to overtake.

