A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL
YESTERDAY, Monday April 19, heralded a bright new dawn, and a “wonderful day” in the 65-year history of Rossmar School.
Rossmar School, on the Ballyquin Road in Limavady, opened the doors of it's new school this week after 15 years of work on and off-site.
The £9 million multi-purpose project has taken many years of fighting and campaigning for the new school to be approved and finally built.
A fight that has been well worth all the effort after seeing the smiles and joy in the pupils faces on Monday morning, the school principal explained.
