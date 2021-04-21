Attempted hijackings 'drunken nonsense' court hears

Attempted hijackings 'drunken nonsense' court hears

Irish Green Street, Limavady, where the attempted hi-jacking took place.

A LIMAVADY man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged attempted hijacking of vehicles on the town's Irish Green Street.

The case of Paul Ireland, of Eventide Gardens, came before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Monday, April 19.

Ireland, who appeared by video link from Coleraine custody suite, faced a charge of disorderly behaviour at Irish Green Stret, Limavady, on April 17 this year.

