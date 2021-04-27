Stendhal leads community groups in a great big thank you

COMMUNITY groups in Limavady have come together this week to say a great big, colourful thank-you to the town’s front line Key Workers.



The Great Big Thank you, an initiative devised and led by the community wing of Stendhal Festival, has seen a mass yarn bombing bring colour and life to the town centre in a symbolic showing of gratitude to all those who have put themselves in the front line of the pandemic, so that everyone else can take the necessary precautions and stay as safe as possible.



14 groups in total were involved in the project and members of each organisation helped to turn Limavady into a wooly wonderland on April 23rd.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*