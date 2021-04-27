Two arrests as new IRA claim responsibility for attack on police officer and child

Covid-19 - Tue 27th Apr Figures
The scene where a viable device was left at the home of a female police officer near Dungiven. Picture Credit: Pacemaker.
TWO men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a part-time police officer and her three-year-old daughter, in Dungiven.
The explosive device was found attached to a container of flammable liquid close to the officer's car on 19 April.
A 47-year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area yesterday (April 26). Police also detained a 48-year-old man in in the Feeny area.
Both men were taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.
