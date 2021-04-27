Two arrests as new IRA claim responsibility for attack on police officer and child

The scene where a viable device was left at the home of a female police officer near Dungiven. Picture Credit: Pacemaker.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

TWO men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a part-time police officer and her three-year-old daughter, in Dungiven.

The explosive device was found attached to a container of flammable liquid close to the officer's car on 19 April.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in the Dungiven area yesterday (April 26). Police also detained a 48-year-old man in in the Feeny area.

Both men were taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

