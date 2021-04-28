Limavady mum to take on jogging challenge in memory of her grandfather

Portstewart beaten but not disgraced
Christina Steele is taking part in Jog 26 Miles in May.
A YOUNG mum from Limavady is raising money for Brain Tumour Research, after losing her grandfather to the disease a year ago.
Mum-of-one Christina Steele, 20, is taking on the Jog 26 Miles in May challenge to raise vital funds for the charity. It’s after her grandad William McDonald died from a brain tumour in May 2020, just one day after receiving his devastating diagnosis. William was 78.
Christina, who is mum to four-year-old Maizie, said: “In April 2020, Grandad went to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, complaining of severe headaches. The medics didn’t seem to pay much attention to it, saying it was probably age-related. We’d also noticed that he was becoming forgetful but otherwise he was fit and well.”
